Soyem of Mumtaz Bhutto held

LARKANA: The Soyem of the veteran politician, central leader of PTI, Former Sindh Chief Minister and Chief of Bhutto tribe Sardar Mumtaz Ali Bhutto was observed at Mirpur Bhutto of Larkana District on Tuesday.

Qura’an Khwani was held at his residence in which people of various walks of life including MNAs, MPAs, leaders and workers of Sindh National Front and other political parties, notables of the area, community men of Bhutto tribe participated in the Qura’an Khwani; collective prayers was offered for the departed soul of the deceased.