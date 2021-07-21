DC directs discharge of rainwater from roads, low-lying areas

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed that immediate step should be taken for discharge of rain water from the roads and low lying areas of the city so that there would be no disruption in the normal life of the citizens.

He directed this while checking the discharged of rain water from different areas. Deputy Commissioner went to Samundari Road, Allama Iqbal Colony, Narwala Road, Jail Road, Bashir Nizami Chowk, Abdul Rashid Ghazi Chowk, Iqbal Stadium, General Bus Stand, Abdullahpur, Satiana Road, Sir Syed Town, Djikot Road, Samanabad, Jhang Road, Jinnah Colony, Guru Nanak Pura, Gulbarg, Canal Road, Jaranwala Road, Ghulam Muhammad Abad and other areas and instructed the WASA officers to stay in the field during the rains and there should be no obstruction in the discharge of rain water.

He said that the city should be kept clean and dry during the rains, in order to meet the expectations of the citizens, departmental services should be made functional and standardized. He said that the concerned departments should work in a coordinated manner for the relief of the people.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked the Chief Traffic Officer to issue special instructions to the traffic staff for uninterrupted flow of traffic to ensure better management in this regard. He directed the Assistant Commissioners to remain in the field in the Tehsils and monitored the process of discharging water. Deputy Commissioner also went in the flood control room established in the DC office and checked the presence of relevant staff.

He directed the departments for close coordination for the conversion of important information regarding emergency. He said that the complaints of citizens should be resolved on priority. It was informed that phone numbers 041.92001491 and 041.9201492 besides mobile number 03370669912 have been functional at control room. Earlier the ACs of all tehsils were remained in the filed during rain for early disposed off rain water.

MD WASA said that due to rains, special instructions have been issued to the concerned staff to keep the disposal stations functional and provide relief to the citizens by ensuring rapid release of rain water from low lying areas.—PR

