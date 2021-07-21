Crisis management cell established at WAPDA House

PESHAWAR: A crisis management cell has been established at WAPDA House here to deal with any emergency during the holiday of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

Shaukat Afzal, a spokesman of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), told this scribe here on Tuesday that Chief Engineer Operation PESCO would supervise the crisis management cell and would issue necessary instructions to complete the restoration work without any delay in case of any power failure due to technical faults.

The senior official said that the CEO directed PESCO to make all necessary arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha to keep the power supply smooth during the holidays. He also directed provision of necessary equipment to all PESCO Sub divisions and complaint centers to tackle any emergency situation promptly.

Shaukat Afzal said that PESCO Chief also issued special instructions to the field formations to ensure continued power supply during Eid holidays and asked the Circle, divisional and Sub Divisional complaint cells to remain Operational to meet any emergency.

Meanwhile, the Spokesman said that the consumers were advised to contact their concerned local Complaint Offices in case of any emergency or contact Crisis Management Cell on telephone No. 091-9212010, 091-9212028, Chief Engineer Operation PESCO, 0330-9971040.

The senior official said that consumers could also lodged their complaints on 118 or sending SMS to 8118 and by dialing phones/cell No of Customer Services Centre Peshawar Circle 091-9212523, Khyber Circle 0919217576, Mardan Circle 0937-9230288, Swat Circle 0946-9240367, Hazara-1 Circle 0992-9310089, Hazara-2 Circle 0997-920018, Bannu Circle 0928-613173 and Swabi Circle 0938-221209.

