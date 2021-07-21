Tokyo Olympics 2021: Four Wapda athletes representing Pakistan

LAHORE: Four Wapda athletes Arshad Nadeem, Talha Talib, Mahoor Shahzad and Najma Parween are representing Pakistan in Tokyo Olympics 2021 scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

Arshad Nadeem belonging to Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) unit of Wapda Sports Board (WSB) will contest in javelin throw, Talha Talib from Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) in weight lifting, Mahoor Shahzad of National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) in badminton and Najma Parween of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will try her luck in 200-meter race, a Wapda spokesman, said.

Wapda Chairman Lt-Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd), wishing best of luck for Pakistani contingent, expressed the hope that the players, that of Wapda in particular, will perform to the best of their abilities in the respective categories of the event. WSB office bearers have also expressed that Wapda players will show good performance in Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021