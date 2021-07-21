ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,848
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
993,872
2,14524hr
5.26% positivity
Sindh
358,176
Punjab
351,000
Balochistan
29,190
Islamabad
84,842
KPK
140,962
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2021: Four Wapda athletes representing Pakistan

Recorder Report 21 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Four Wapda athletes Arshad Nadeem, Talha Talib, Mahoor Shahzad and Najma Parween are representing Pakistan in Tokyo Olympics 2021 scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

Arshad Nadeem belonging to Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) unit of Wapda Sports Board (WSB) will contest in javelin throw, Talha Talib from Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) in weight lifting, Mahoor Shahzad of National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) in badminton and Najma Parween of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will try her luck in 200-meter race, a Wapda spokesman, said.

Wapda Chairman Lt-Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd), wishing best of luck for Pakistani contingent, expressed the hope that the players, that of Wapda in particular, will perform to the best of their abilities in the respective categories of the event. WSB office bearers have also expressed that Wapda players will show good performance in Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Wapda NTDC Lesco Gepco Arshad Nadeem Tokyo Olympics 2021 Talha Talib Mahoor Shahzad Najma Parween

Tokyo Olympics 2021: Four Wapda athletes representing Pakistan

Russian tanks deployed near Afghan border

ADB lists factors behind 3.9pc growth estimates

Taliban deny responsibility: Rockets land near Afghan presidential palace

Afghan envoy’s daughter was not kidnapped, insists Rashid

Eid-ul-Azha prayers: NCOC for strict compliance with SOPs

Tax defaulters: DGI&I IR to make arrests only after third-party audit

FATF action plan: US lauds Pakistan’s progress

US recession ended in April 2020

Terms and conditions of service of civil servant: High court has no jurisdiction to entertain proceedings: SC

‘Road to space’: billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.