Haniya wins Asian Tennis Federation 14&U Tournament

LAHORE: Pakistan’s emerging talent Haniya Minhas has brought another victory home by winning two Gold Medals and becoming the first Pakistani girl to win the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) 14&U Championship.

Haniya becomes the youngest ever in the history of Asian Tennis Federation Tournaments to win a title at the age of 10. She is ranked from 70th in Asian ranking to 32nd after this win.

Haniya participated in the Under-14 Sobir Cup ATF Tournament in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, and won against 2nd seed Sumaya Tukhtaeva of Tajikistan 6-1, 6-0 in straight sets in the tournament’s Final.

Faisal Dawood, Board Member of BARD Foundation, expressed his joy at Haniya’s victory, “Haniya has once again made us all proud by her exceptional efforts.

Her victories have paved the way for other girls to pursue sports and become prodigies in their fields. We couldn’t be happier at Haniya’s success. BARD Foundation is immensely proud of her.

