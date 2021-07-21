ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,848
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
993,872
2,14524hr
5.26% positivity
Sindh
358,176
Punjab
351,000
Balochistan
29,190
Islamabad
84,842
KPK
140,962
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Water flow normal in KP rivers: PDMA

Recorder Report 21 Jul 2021

PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said that water flow is normal in all rivers of Khyber Pakhtunkwa and continuously monitoring monsoon rain situation.

Director General (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkwa PMDA, Sharif Hussain on Sunday personally monitored flow in rivers through telemeter system installed at PDMA office.

He said PDMA offices across the province would remain open during Eid holidays to facilitate citizen and cope with any emergency situation due to rains.

In view of the monsoon rains, the district administration Peshawar, PDMA, Rescue 1122, Irrigation Department and concerned Town Municipal Administration (TMA) have conducted joint exercises besides establishing a control room in Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office, Peshawar.

In this regard, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Relief, Mohammad Imran Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Dr Ihtesham-ul-Haq, Hajra Saleem from PDMA, Owais Afridi from Rescue 1122, Sub-Engineer Iftikhar Khan and officers of other concerned departments visited Kabul River and reviewed the flow of water at various points.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PDMA monsoon rain KP rivers

Water flow normal in KP rivers: PDMA

Russian tanks deployed near Afghan border

ADB lists factors behind 3.9pc growth estimates

Taliban deny responsibility: Rockets land near Afghan presidential palace

Afghan envoy’s daughter was not kidnapped, insists Rashid

Eid-ul-Azha prayers: NCOC for strict compliance with SOPs

Tax defaulters: DGI&I IR to make arrests only after third-party audit

FATF action plan: US lauds Pakistan’s progress

US recession ended in April 2020

Terms and conditions of service of civil servant: High court has no jurisdiction to entertain proceedings: SC

‘Road to space’: billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.