ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,848
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
993,872
2,14524hr
5.26% positivity
Sindh
358,176
Punjab
351,000
Balochistan
29,190
Islamabad
84,842
KPK
140,962
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Brand Spectrum wins ‘Best Social Media Influencer Campaign’ recognition

21 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Brand Spectrum has won the Best Social Media Influencer Campaign recognition from Pakistan Digital Awards 2021 for the NESTLE Raita campaign. Brand Spectrum had last year won Best Social Media Campaign (Instagram) for Nestle Pure Life Active at Pakistan Digital Awards 2020. Pakistan Digital Awards is a prestigious platform that highlights and acknowledges the efforts of the Digital community of Pakistan.

This digitally engaging and visually appealing campaign shed light on the importance of NESTLE Raita, endorsing it as a hero of any meal. The team launched a holistic Digital Engagement and Influencer Marketing plan incorporating celebrities and social media influencers. The main idea was to project Nestle Raita, as the core ingredient to make your meal better while enhancing its flavour altogether. Various celebrities, influencers, and food groups were engaged to spread the message to the right target audience.

This digital campaign gained maximum attention and became viral. Desired results in terms of reach, impressions, engagements and sales were achieved. Brand narrative was put forward in a creative manner, which helped in generating positive conversations.

Anwar Kabir, Founder, and CEO Brand Spectrum shared his views by saying, ‘We are quite thrilled and deeply honoured to receive this award. We take a lot of pride in our team’s efforts in understanding the brand’s needs and curating a very creative social media influencer communication plan. We are thankful to the brand and communication teams for their trust in our abilities. Looking forward to bringing more such awards home.’

Brand Spectrum, being an Integrated Marketing Services Company, is consistent in providing Digital, Corporate Communication, Influencer, and Experiential Marketing solutions to some of the leading brands of Pakistan delivering solutions based on data-driven insights and strong focus on brand strategy and creatively engaging outcomes. With the promise of delivering result- oriented campaigns, Brand Spectrum is consistent in helping clients achieve talk ability and positive conversations in the digital world.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Best Social Media Influencer Campaign Brand Spectrum Pakistan Digital Awards 2020 NESTLE Raita campaign

Brand Spectrum wins ‘Best Social Media Influencer Campaign’ recognition

Russian tanks deployed near Afghan border

ADB lists factors behind 3.9pc growth estimates

Taliban deny responsibility: Rockets land near Afghan presidential palace

Afghan envoy’s daughter was not kidnapped, insists Rashid

Eid-ul-Azha prayers: NCOC for strict compliance with SOPs

Tax defaulters: DGI&I IR to make arrests only after third-party audit

FATF action plan: US lauds Pakistan’s progress

US recession ended in April 2020

Terms and conditions of service of civil servant: High court has no jurisdiction to entertain proceedings: SC

‘Road to space’: billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.