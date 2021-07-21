India turned FATF into a political forum: minister

LAHORE: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Tuesday said that India has turned Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in to a political forum in order to harm its enemy countries.

He expressed these views during his visit to his constituency. He expressed his hope that Pakistan will soon be out of grey list. He also said opposition will not be able to win the elections in Azad Jummu and Kashmir through sloganeering. He said we will waive the flag of new Pakistan in AJK. The people of AJK are politically aware.

Hammad said we have given record subsidy on utility stores. There is a big difference between the rates of utility stores and open market that’s why we are increasing the rates at utility stores. He said we will overcome inflation in coming days. Rising oil prices around the world are beyond the control of many countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021