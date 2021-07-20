ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
Pakistan

PM Imran says 62 of Pakistani prisoners released from Saudi jails

  • Says helping Pakistanis in prisons abroad is my government's commitment to our people
BR Web Desk 20 Jul 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced that a special flight brought back 62 Pakistani prisoners from Saudi Arabia ahead of the Eid ul Adha.

"Helping Pakistanis in prisons abroad and assisting in their return to Pakistan is my government's commitment to our people,” the premier said in a Twitter message.

In a separate statement, the ministry of overseas Pakistanis said that "63 overseas Pakistani prisoners were released by Saudi Government,” adding that the "release was executed by the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation."

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s information minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry said Saudi Arabia would release at least 85 Pakistani prisoners on Eid Al-Adha.

Government confirms release of another 1100 Pakistani prisoners from Saudi jails

Last year, the Saudi government released 2080 Pakistani prisoners as part of an agreement with the Pakistani government. These prisoners were involved in crimes like forgery, theft, bribery, and illegal bordering crossing.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had announced to release 2,100 Pakistani prisoners during his visit to Pakistan in 2019.

