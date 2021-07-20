ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,848
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
993,872
2,14524hr
5.26% positivity
Sindh
358,176
Punjab
351,000
Balochistan
29,190
Islamabad
84,842
KPK
140,962
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid-19 Delta variant reaching alarming levels in Karachi

  • The spread of the coronavirus Delta variant is reaching alarming levels in Karachi, with hospitals reaching capacity
  • In the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 positivity rate in Karachi increased to 25.7 percent
BR Web Desk 20 Jul 2021

The spread of the coronavirus Delta variant is reaching alarming levels in Karachi, with hospitals reaching capacity and reportedly refusing additional patients.

On Monday, the Sindh government announced that the Covid-19 situation in the city is alarming, and warned people that ignoring precautionary measures during the three-day Eid break could make matters potentially worse.

In the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 positivity rate in Karachi increased to 25.7 percent, which is nearly five times the national positivity rate of 5.25 percent.

"Government hospitals have reached saturation point, something not witnessed during previous waves, and even some private hospitals are refusing patients," said Dr Qaiser Sajjad, secretary general of the Pakistan Medical Association.

"God have mercy on us as people are not taking this pandemic seriously. Such irresponsible behaviour on the Eid festival will make matters worse," Sajjad told Reuters.

As people travel from major metropolitan centers like Karachi to their home towns during the holiday period, the Delta variant is expected to spread.

According to the Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences at the University of Karachi, there is a 92.2 percent prevalence of the Delta variant in Karachi.

According to Dr. Seemin Jamali, Executive Director of the Jinnah Hospital - the largest in Karachi - 77 out of 90 beds reserved for coronavirus patients have been occupied, with additional beds being added to cater to the late surge in cases.

Jamali mentioned that “We did not face such a capacity situation during previous waves", adding that "the situation is getting pretty bad".

Last week, Pakistan’s planning minister Asad Umar, stated that hospitals were seeing a rapid influx of coronavirus patients, warning of a fourth wave if precautionary measures were not followed.

Pakistan Karachi COVID19 Delta variant Eid al Azha

Covid-19 Delta variant reaching alarming levels in Karachi

C/A surplus turns to deficit on higher import bill

Pakistan picks up vaccination pace as Covid-19 cases rise

FY2020-21: Foreign debt of $14.282bn incurred from multiple sources: EAD

Rocket attack on Afghan capital as president gives Eid speech

Issue of right shares: Corporate revival plan aimed at raising $15m funds

FY 2020-21: Textile group exports witness 22.94pc growth

Erdogan says Turkey can run Kabul airport if US meets conditions

Bureaucracy wants a toothless NAB?

Investigation shows no abduction took place: police

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters