ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,848
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
993,872
2,14524hr
5.26% positivity
Sindh
358,176
Punjab
351,000
Balochistan
29,190
Islamabad
84,842
KPK
140,962
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares fall on mixed corporate results, global selloff

  • The Nifty Smallcap100 and Midcap100 indexes fell as much as 1.9% each, their sharpest intraday fall in a month
Reuters 20 Jul 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Tuesday as mixed corporate earnings and a global selloff sparked by a surge in Delta variant infections weighed on sentiment.

By 0518 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.94% at 15,604.65 and the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.84% at 52,111.36.

The Nifty Smallcap100 and Midcap100 indexes fell as much as 1.9% each, their sharpest intraday fall in a month.

Shares of Adani Group companies were down between 0.4% and 5% on news that India's securities regulator and customs authorities were investigating some of the group companies for non-compliance of rules.

Indian shares perched at record highs, Reliance gains

India's HDFC Bank fell as much 2%, the biggest loser on the Nifty Bank Index and was set for a second session of losses after missing expectations for quarterly profit. The overall bank index was down 1.8%.

Shares of IT services company HCL Technologies fell 2.1%after its quarterly revenues missed analysts' expectations, while cement company ACC Ltd rose 3.4% over a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended June 2021.

Investors are eyeing results from two Nifty-50 companies, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance, later in the day.

Asian stocks were down on Tuesday, as the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus raised fears that further lockdowns could upend global economic recovery.

Stocks on Wall Street fell as much as 2% on Monday, with the Dow posting its worst day in nine months as COVID-19 deaths increased in the United States.

Analysts expect a mixed bag of reactions through the day as investors weigh concerns over inflation and rising coronavirus cases.

"There are two silver linings to the market, though. First, oil prices have started cooling off after the oil producing nations' cartel OPEC+ agreed to boost supply, and second, unemployment data has been reported to be on the lower side," said Anita Gandhi, wholetime director at Arihant Capital Markets, Mumbai.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index Midcap100 indexes

Indian shares fall on mixed corporate results, global selloff

Rocket attack on Afghan capital as president gives Eid speech

Investigation shows no abduction took place: police

Bureaucracy wants a toothless NAB?

Covid-19 surge drives down shares, bond yields; oil plunges

Govt decides to reverse sales tax on sugar to ex-mill rate

PSM chairman levels allegations against PC

PSM revival: Transfer of land, core assets to subsidiary discussed

Rahul Gandhi among Israeli-made software targets

60,000 perform Hajj: Masked pilgrims pray for Covid-free world

Journalists ensnared in scandal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters