ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ashrafi urges people to observe SOPs during Eid holidays

Recorder Report 20 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Mohammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has appealed all the clerics and religious scholars and general public to observe precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic during Eid-ul-Azha by taking care of cleanliness and share the festivities of Eid with the deserving people.

While addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that coronavirus is a serious pandemic and cases are increasing following the fourth wave of coronavirus in the country.

He also urged the public to visit mosques by performing ablutions at home and bring their prayer sheets from home while going for Eid prayers. He along with leading religious scholars also appealed Ulemas and mosques administrations to educate the public in sermons of Eid prayers to observe precautionary measures against coronavirus.

Replying to a question, Hafiz Mohammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that on the eve of Eid, we appeal all groups in Afghanistan for peace, reconciliation and dialogue. Pakistan does not believe in blame game, he added. In response to another question about the daughter of Afghan Ambassador, he said the stance of the ministry of foreign affairs and the ministry of interior of Pakistan is the stance of the entire Pakistan. Ashrafi said that efforts have been started at all levels for maintain law and order during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Ashrafi was also accompanied by Maulana Abdul Wahab Rupari, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Maulana Muhammad Rafiq Jami, Allama Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Allama Zubair Abid, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Abdul Qayyum Farooqi, Qari Abdul Hakim Athar and Maulana Qasim Qasmi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Eid ul Azha coronavirus pandemic Pakistan Ulema Council Eid holidays Hafiz Mohammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi

Ashrafi urges people to observe SOPs during Eid holidays

Capital market reforms: Tarin directs formation of panel for CMAC ToRs

Forex rules related to imports amended

Taliban offensive: World community for 'urgent end'

Erdogan says Taliban should end 'occupation'

PM tells Khalilzad: Pakistan closely engaged with US

Govt mulling approaching FATF against India

FY 2020-21: Textile group exports witness 22.94pc growth

Siddiqui hired as CEO PRFTC

34 killed in bus-truck collision in DGK

E-depositing of SST: SRB extends last date

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.