Ashrafi urges people to observe SOPs during Eid holidays

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Mohammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has appealed all the clerics and religious scholars and general public to observe precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic during Eid-ul-Azha by taking care of cleanliness and share the festivities of Eid with the deserving people.

While addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that coronavirus is a serious pandemic and cases are increasing following the fourth wave of coronavirus in the country.

He also urged the public to visit mosques by performing ablutions at home and bring their prayer sheets from home while going for Eid prayers. He along with leading religious scholars also appealed Ulemas and mosques administrations to educate the public in sermons of Eid prayers to observe precautionary measures against coronavirus.

Replying to a question, Hafiz Mohammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that on the eve of Eid, we appeal all groups in Afghanistan for peace, reconciliation and dialogue. Pakistan does not believe in blame game, he added. In response to another question about the daughter of Afghan Ambassador, he said the stance of the ministry of foreign affairs and the ministry of interior of Pakistan is the stance of the entire Pakistan. Ashrafi said that efforts have been started at all levels for maintain law and order during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Ashrafi was also accompanied by Maulana Abdul Wahab Rupari, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Maulana Muhammad Rafiq Jami, Allama Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Allama Zubair Abid, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Abdul Qayyum Farooqi, Qari Abdul Hakim Athar and Maulana Qasim Qasmi.

