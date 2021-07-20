Rawalpindi Ring Road scam: Remand of former commissioner extended

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Monday extended physical remanded of former commissioner of Rawalpindi Capt Muhammad Mahmood (retd) and land acquisition collector Waseem Tabish for further five days in the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam.

Earlier a team of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) produced the accused officers before the magistrate.

The investigating officer sought further custody of the suspects to complete the investigation and said a scrutiny of the suspects' bank accounts was yet to be conducted.

