PU teachers, employees demand disparity allowance

Recorder Report 20 Jul 2021

LAHORE: A press conference of Joint Action Committee of Teachers, Officers and Employees of Punjab University regarding the grant of Disparity Allowance to all grades of University Teachers, Officers and employees was held on Monday at Punjab University.

Representatives of FAPUASA, Federation of officers Association and Employees Association of Punjab and All Pakistan Clerk Association participated in the press conference.

According to Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi Secretary Punjab University Academic Staff Association the stakeholders demanded that 25% Disparity Reduction Allowance to teachers, officers and employees from grade one (BS-1) to twenty-two (BS-22) should be given without any discrimination. In the matter of Utility Allowance, they demanded the grant of the Allowance without any delay.

Punjab University Academic Staff Association President Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry while addressing the press conference said that inflation was skyrocketing and the government was depriving the university teachers and employees of their legitimate rights in the form of special allowances instead of providing relief.

Dr Ahtisham Ali, General Secretary, FAPUASA Punjab, said that if the government did not immediately suspend the notification and announce a bailout package for the allowance, then after formulating its action plan, FAPUASA would launch its protest movement from Punjab, Lahore in which all faculty, officers and employees from universities across the province will participate.

