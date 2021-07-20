ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
Pakistan

Mumtaz Bhutto laid to rest

INP 20 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Former Sindh chief minister Mumtaz Ali Bhutto was laid to rest after his funeral prayers were offered at his native village Mirpur Bhutto on Monday. A large number of people from all walks of life including political personalities attended the funeral prayers that were led by Maulana Ghulam Qadir Shah Jamkot.

Important personalities that attended the funeral prayers were Junior Zulfiqar (grandson of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto), former senator Dr Safdar Abbasi, Sindh MPA Moazzam Abbasi, JUI-F Maulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro. The body of Mumtaz Bhutto was brought to his native village by his son Ali Haider Bhutto through an ambulance.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed grief over the demise of former Sindh Chief Minister Mumtaz Ali Khan Bhutto.

"May Allah forgive Mumtaz Ali Khan Bhutto and grant him a place in His mercy," Bilawal said. PPP Chairman extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He was the cousin and close aide of PPP founder and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

JUI F mumtaz ali bhutto Maulana Ghulam Qadir Shah Jamkot Dr Safdar Abbasi Moazzam Abbasi

