Spanish, Chinese firms to collect solid waste in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government has signed an agreement with Spanish and Chinese companies for waste collection in district central and Korangi. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a function in Karachi on Monday to kick start the cleaning up process in the metropolitan city.

Spokesperson of Sindh government Murtaza Wahab said that the Chinese company would undertake the solid waste management operation in Korangi and the Spanish firm would start its operation in Central Karachi. The two companies would start working in both areas in the second week of August. The Chinese company has already set up a cleaning plant in Karachi. It will also set up a plant that will produce 40-megawatt electricity from rubbish.

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) had started working in 2016 in district southern and district eastern. In 2017, it started its operation in district western, Keamari and Malir.

SSWMB MD Zubair Channa said that from today work would be started in district central and Korangi. He said the cleaning up work was going to be outsourced in Karachi. SSWMB MD Channa and CEOs of the foreign companies signed the agreement.

CM Murad Ali Shah said that from all municipal areas of the city, the companies would collect the solid waste and would do the dumping. He added that it was the responsibility of the SSWMB to monitor the cleaning up work of Karachi city. He stated the work on a project that would generate power from rubbish would be started soon.

Later, Advisor to CM Sindh on Law and Environment and Spokesperson of Sindh Government Murtaza Wahab posted a tweet saying that an agreement for solid waste collection in districts central and Korangi respectively have been signed with Spanish and Chinese companies, respectively. Now all districts of Karachi will have a uniform system of waste collection and these companies will start operations in a month's time.

