ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
No Freedom Day cheer for UK travel and leisure stocks

Reuters 20 Jul 2021

LONDON: It's 'Freedom Day' as England marks the end of COVID-linked curbs, but with soaring infections expected to dampen summer trade, tourism and leisure shares are back to where they were last November during the second national lockdown.

From midnight, laws requiring masks to be worn in English shops and other indoor settings lapsed, along with capacity limits in bars and restaurants, and rules limiting the number of people who can socialise together.

The curbs ended even as UK infections approached 50,000 a day and Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced into self-isolation after health minister Sajid Javid tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, the FTSE 350 travel and leisure index sank 3.6% to its lowest since Nov. 23 and companies that might have been expected to reap the benefits of reopening were among the day's biggest losers.

The moves show "investors think the reopening trade is now a dud", said AJ Bell analyst Russ Mould.

He was referring to the bets investors had placed on sectors such as hospitality, expecting them to gain from Britain's blistering vaccination pace, which would allow people to travel, dine out and socialise before other European countries.

But UK-listed shares of cruise operator Carnival Plc <CCL.L, and airlines easyJet and British Airways-owner IAG fell between 5% and 10%, reversing some of the gains they had notched up earlier this year.

Shares in Restaurant Group, which operates outlets such as Wagamama and Frankie & Bennie's, fell as much as 5.2% while Cineworld stocks were down around 10%.

"The airlines, restaurants and leisure companies may not get the strong summer trading they've long hoped for," Mould added.

The sell-off coincides with a broader risk-off wave, with bond yields plumbing multi-month lows and world stocks facing their longest losing streak since the pandemic first hit. British losses weighed on euro zone counterparts, which fell 3.7%.

The British government argues that while 48,161 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Sunday, deaths and hospitalisations remain under control. But analysts drew parallels with last year when just before Christmas, Johnson announced a third national lockdown after initially wavering. "The final removal of COVID restrictions (is) doing more to raise fears of a more pronounced outbreak than raise hopes around an economic boost," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG.

