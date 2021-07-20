ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
VLSFO retreats from multi-month highs

Reuters 20 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia's 0.5percent very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) cash premiums and front-month time-spreads slipped on Monday, retreating from recent highs as traders took stock of market fundamentals.

The VLSFO market rose to multi-month highs in the beginning of July as supply outlook tightened, trade sources said.

But ample supplies in North Asia may keep a lid on gains as suppliers in China compete to clear inventories as refiners hold VLSFO production levels steady, the sources said.

The VLSFO cash premiums slipped to a one-week low of $1.39 a tonne to Singapore quotes, down from a near four-month high of $2.17 a tonne on Wednesday.

The front-month time-spread slipped to $2.75 a tonne on Monday, down from a near four-month high of $3.25 a tonne recorded in the previous week, Refinitiv data in Eikon showed.

Trafigura sold a 40,000-tonne 0.5percent very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) cargo from Trafigura. Vitol bought a 20,000-tonne 180-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cargo from Glencore.

Overall floating storage inventories in the Malacca Strait fell 6percent to a near four-month low in the week ended July 14, led by a drop in VLSFO supplies, according to data intelligence firm Kpler.

Total floating storage inventories fell by 182,000 tonnes to 2.83 million tonnes, the data showed.

This inventory slump came as floating inventories of IMO-compliant VLSFO dropped 5percent to a 1-1/2-month low of 2.09 million tonnes in the week ended July 14, the Kpler data showed.

Stocks of HSFO dropped 12percent, or 22,000 tonnes, from the previous week to 163,000 tonnes while stocks of residual fuels with unspecified sulphur contents dropped 7percent, or 45,000 tonnes, to 577,000 tonnes, the data showed.

China's fuel oil output climbed to 3.85 million tonnes in June, up 1percent from the same period last year, according to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

In the first six months of the year, China's fuel oil production totalled 18.76 million tonnes, an increase of 7percent over the same period last year, the data showed.

