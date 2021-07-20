Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (July 19, 2021) and the forecast for Tuesday (July 20, 2021)....
20 Jul 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (July 19, 2021) and the forecast for Tuesday (July 20, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 37-30 (ºC) 19-00 (%) 40-30 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
Karachi 33-30 (ºC) 61-00 (%) 34-30 (ºC) 05-00 (%)
Lahore 29-23 (°C) 60-00 (%) 29-26 (°C) 51-00 (%)
Larkana 43-30 (ºC) 04-00 (%) 41-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 37-30 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 42-29 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 27-20 (°C) 80-00 (%) 29-19 (°C) 65-00 (%)
Peshawar 31-24 (ºC) 56-00 (%) 33-26 (ºC) 51-00 (%)
Quetta 33-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 32-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 26-21 (°C) 100-00 (%) 27-22 (°C) 66-00 (%)
Sukkur 43-30 (ºC) 06-00 (%) 41-30 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:22 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:52 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.