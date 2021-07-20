ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (July 19, 2021) and the forecast for Tuesday (July 20, 2021)....
Recorder Report 20 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (July 19, 2021) and the forecast for Tuesday (July 20, 2021).

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         37-30 (ºC) 19-00 (%)        40-30 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
Karachi           33-30 (ºC) 61-00 (%)        34-30 (ºC) 05-00 (%)
Lahore            29-23 (°C) 60-00 (%)        29-26 (°C) 51-00 (%)
Larkana           43-30 (ºC) 04-00 (%)        41-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        37-30 (ºC) 25-00 (%)        42-29 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      27-20 (°C) 80-00 (%)        29-19 (°C) 65-00 (%)
Peshawar          31-24 (ºC) 56-00 (%)        33-26 (ºC) 51-00 (%)
Quetta            33-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        32-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi       26-21 (°C) 100-00 (%)        27-22 (°C) 66-00 (%)
Sukkur            43-30 (ºC) 06-00 (%)        41-30 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       7:22 pm                      (Today)
Sunrise:                      5:52 am                   (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

