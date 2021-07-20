KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 19, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,229.48 High: 5,238.63 Low: 5,219.22 Net Change: (+) 8.13 Volume ('000): 245,685 Value ('000): 8,963,168 Makt Cap 1,199,488,651,442 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,421.15 NET CH. (-) 39.73 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,283.83 NET CH. (+) 18.76 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,671.38 NET CH. (+) 12.68 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,044.36 NET CH. (+) 16.62 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,687.32 NET CH. (-) 7.33 ------------------------------------ As on: 19-July-2021 ====================================

