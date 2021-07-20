Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
20 Jul 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 19, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,229.48
High: 5,238.63
Low: 5,219.22
Net Change: (+) 8.13
Volume ('000): 245,685
Value ('000): 8,963,168
Makt Cap 1,199,488,651,442
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,421.15
NET CH. (-) 39.73
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,283.83
NET CH. (+) 18.76
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,671.38
NET CH. (+) 12.68
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,044.36
NET CH. (+) 16.62
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,687.32
NET CH. (-) 7.33
------------------------------------
As on: 19-July-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
