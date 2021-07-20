KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Khairpur Sugar 30.06.2021 - 116.337 7.27 - - Mills Limited Nine Month Baba Farid Sugar 30.06.2021 - 112.632 11.92 - - Mills Limited Nine Month TPL Properties Ltd. - - - - 09.08.2021 03.08.2021 to 11.30.a.m. 09.08.2021 EOGM Zephyr Textiles Ltd. - - - - 16.08.2021 10.08.2021 to 10.30.a.m. 16.08.2021 EOGM Nimir Resins Ltd. - - - - - 09.08.2021 (*) to 16.08.2021 ===============================================================================================================

Indication (*) to determine the ownership and to do the consolidation of Ordinary Shares, resultant by virtue of increase in face value of share from Rs.5/- each and Rs.10/- each and reduction of number of shares to half, for Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC)and Physical shareholders.

