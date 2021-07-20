Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
20 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Khairpur Sugar 30.06.2021 - 116.337 7.27 - -
Mills Limited Nine Month
Baba Farid Sugar 30.06.2021 - 112.632 11.92 - -
Mills Limited Nine Month
TPL Properties Ltd. - - - - 09.08.2021 03.08.2021 to
11.30.a.m. 09.08.2021
EOGM
Zephyr Textiles Ltd. - - - - 16.08.2021 10.08.2021 to
10.30.a.m. 16.08.2021
EOGM
Nimir Resins Ltd. - - - - - 09.08.2021 (*) to
16.08.2021
===============================================================================================================
Indication (*) to determine the ownership and to do the consolidation of Ordinary Shares, resultant by virtue of increase in face value of share from Rs.5/- each and Rs.10/- each and reduction of number of shares to half, for Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC)and Physical shareholders.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.