KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 20 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Khairpur Sugar                30.06.2021      -           116.337       7.27         -                        -
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
Baba Farid Sugar              30.06.2021      -           112.632       11.92        -                        -
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
TPL Properties Ltd.           -               -           -             -            09.08.2021   03.08.2021 to
                                                                                     11.30.a.m.      09.08.2021
                                                                                     EOGM
Zephyr Textiles Ltd.          -               -           -             -            16.08.2021   10.08.2021 to
                                                                                     10.30.a.m.      16.08.2021
                                                                                     EOGM
Nimir Resins Ltd.             -               -           -             -            -        09.08.2021 (*) to
                                                                                                     16.08.2021
===============================================================================================================

Indication (*) to determine the ownership and to do the consolidation of Ordinary Shares, resultant by virtue of increase in face value of share from Rs.5/- each and Rs.10/- each and reduction of number of shares to half, for Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC)and Physical shareholders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

