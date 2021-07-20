Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (July 19, 2021)....
20 Jul 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (July 19, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.08575 0.08663 0.08900 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.09000 0.09013 0.12163 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08363 0.10013 0.18325 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.11075 0.11725 0.22813 0.10263
Libor 3 Month 0.13425 0.12863 0.28013 0.11800
Libor 6 Month 0.15213 0.15100 0.34275 0.14825
Libor 1 Year 0.24213 0.23888 0.47000 0.23325
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.