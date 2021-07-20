KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (July 19, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 160.70 161.20 DKK 24.98 25.08 SAUDIA RIYAL 42.30 42.60 NOK 17.71 17.81 UAE DIRHAM 43.30 43.60 SEK 18.08 18.18 EURO 187.20 189.20 AUD $ 116.20 118.20 UK POUND 218.00 220.20 CAD $ 125.50 127.50 JAPANI YEN 1.42819 1.44819 INDIAN RUPEE 2.05 2.25 CHF 171.45 172.45 CHINESE YUAN 24.00 25.50 =========================================================================

