Banks rates for currency notes (buying and selling)

KARACHI: The selling/buying rates for currency notes of major currencies issued by National Bank (NBP) here on Monday (July 19, 2021).

===================================== CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ===================================== USD 162.00 158.30 GBP 222.84 217.71 EUR 191.24 187.17 JPY 1.4735 1.4398 SAR 43.20 42.20 AED 44.12 43.38 =====================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021