Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
20 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Monday (July 19, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 159.80 159.72 159.51 159.29 159.04 158.71 158.51
EUR 188.67 188.65 188.51 188.35 188.18 187.90 187.84
GBP 219.78 219.69 219.40 219.11 218.78 218.33 218.12
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.