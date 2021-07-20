KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Monday (July 19, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 159.80 159.72 159.51 159.29 159.04 158.71 158.51 EUR 188.67 188.65 188.51 188.35 188.18 187.90 187.84 GBP 219.78 219.69 219.40 219.11 218.78 218.33 218.12 ===========================================================================

