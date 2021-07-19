ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.32%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
FCCL 22.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
FFL 21.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.27%)
FNEL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
GGL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.22%)
JSCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
KAPCO 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.4%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
MDTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 46.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 168.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.35%)
PACE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
POWER 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
TRG 168.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.75%)
UNITY 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
WTL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.74%)
BR100 5,228 Increased By ▲ 10.24 (0.2%)
BR30 26,958 Decreased By ▼ -7.18 (-0.03%)
KSE100 47,772 Decreased By ▼ -62.32 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,172 Decreased By ▼ -38.39 (-0.2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may fall towards $70.98

  • A rising channel suggests a lower target of $68.43, which will be available when oil breaks $70.75
Reuters 19 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may break a support at $72.33 per barrel and fall towards $70.98, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis.

The correction from the July 6 high of $77.84 is riding on a wave IV, which looks sideways. It has three component waves. The third wave labelled c has resumed, after a pause around a support at $72.33.

This wave c is unfolding towards $70.98. Resistance is at $73.17, a break above could lead to a gain into $73.85-$74.52 range.

On the daily chart, oil has broken a support at $73.50.

The break opened the way towards $70.75, which is near $70.98 (hourly chart).

Oil track for big weekly drop as supply concerns mount

A rising channel suggests a lower target of $68.43, which will be available when oil breaks $70.75.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Crude Oil Brent oil oil price asia oil oil us

Brent oil may fall towards $70.98

Nong, Qureshi visit bus blast injured

At least 29 dead as passenger bus collides with truck in Dera Ghazi

Joint sustenance markets to be set up at Iran border

Centre yet to finalise revised Circular Debt Management Plan

PM for arrest of culprits within ‘48 hours’

Afghan rivals to meet again after inconclusive Doha talks

Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM says proud to sound global alarm

UAE, Saudi reach compromise: OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost

NEC to meet twice every year

‘Some gas’ diverted to meet peak demand of power sector: Azhar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters