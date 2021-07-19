Markets
Australia shares set for a weak start, NZ ticks up
- The benchmark added 0.2% on Friday
19 Jul 2021
Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday, weighed by worries that rising COVID-19 cases in the country could lead to authorities extending lockdowns in Sydney and the state of Victoria.
The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 116.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark added 0.2% on Friday.
Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged higher in early trade.
Pakistan stands vindicated, says FO after India admits it ensured country stays on grey list
Australia shares set for a weak start, NZ ticks up
Nong, Qureshi visit bus blast injured
At least 29 dead as passenger bus collides with truck in Dera Ghazi
Joint sustenance markets to be set up at Iran border
Centre yet to finalise revised Circular Debt Management Plan
PM for arrest of culprits within ‘48 hours’
Afghan rivals to meet again after inconclusive Doha talks
Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM says proud to sound global alarm
UAE, Saudi reach compromise: OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost
NEC to meet twice every year
‘Some gas’ diverted to meet peak demand of power sector: Azhar
Read more stories
Comments