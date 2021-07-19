Australia shares set for a weak start, NZ ticks up

Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday, weighed by worries that rising COVID-19 cases in the country could lead to authorities extending lockdowns in Sydney and the state of Victoria.

The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 116.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

Australian, NZ shares up

The benchmark added 0.2% on Friday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged higher in early trade.