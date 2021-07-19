ANL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
Hong Kong shares fall at open

  • The Hang Seng Index shed 0.78 percent, or 218.14 points, to 27,786.54
AFP Updated 19 Jul 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with losses Monday morning following a sell-off on Wall Street at the end of last week fuelled by renewed worries about inflation and the virus.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.78 percent, or 218.14 points, to 27,786.54.

US stocks advance, Europe marks time

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.25 percent, or 8.81 points, to 3,530.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.13 percent, or 3.13 points, to 2,450.94.

