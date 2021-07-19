Markets
Hong Kong shares fall at open
- The Hang Seng Index shed 0.78 percent, or 218.14 points, to 27,786.54
Updated 19 Jul 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with losses Monday morning following a sell-off on Wall Street at the end of last week fuelled by renewed worries about inflation and the virus.
The Hang Seng Index shed 0.78 percent, or 218.14 points, to 27,786.54.
