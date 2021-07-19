At least 29 dead as passenger bus collides with truck in Dera Ghazi

At least 29 people were killed and 41 were injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck in Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan on Monday morning.

The accident took place when the passenger bus going from Sialkot to Ranjanpur collided with a truck near Taunsa By-Pass in DG Khan.

Rescue teams have reached the spot and are shifting the dead and injured to the district hospital. An emergency has been declared at the Teaching Hospital, Aaj Tv reported.

Accident kills five in Sheikhupura

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed his sorrow over the lives lost in the accident. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has also expressed his grievances and condolences to the bereaved family. He also prayed for the recovery of the injured.

Road and train accidents are common in Pakistan, where decades of under-investment in infrastructure has resulted in the transport sector facing poor conditions.

In March, as many as five persons including women and children lost their lives, while twelve others received injuries after a passenger bus collided with a trailer in Sheikhupura.

