ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,781
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
989,275
2,60724hr
5.34% positivity
Sindh
355,462
Punjab
350,259
Balochistan
29,080
Islamabad
84,563
KPK
140,560
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Former Sindh CM Mumtaz Bhutto passes away

Recorder Report 19 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Former Sindh governor and chief minister and a political heavyweight of Sindh’s politics Mumtaz Ali Khan Bhutto passed away in Karachi on Sunday. He was 88 years old. Mumtaz Ali Bhutto, had served as 8th Governor and later the 13th Chief Minister of Sindh.

He was the first cousin of the founder of Pakistan People’s Party and former prime minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and uncle of late Benazir Bhutto, two-time former prime minister of Pakistan. His funeral prayers will be held on Monday (today) and will be laid to rest at a graveyard in his native village Mirpur Bhutto in Larkana district, according to the family sources.

Mumtaz Ali Bhutto born in Larkana in year 1933, became a member of Pakistan’s National Assembly on March 05, 1965. When Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) announced founding of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in 1967, he was one of the founding member of the party and a close aide of ZAB.

He was elected a member of the National Assembly in 1970 general election defeating a political heavyweight Qazi Fazlullah. When Zulfikar Ali Bhutto became the first elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mumtaz Ali Bhutto was named Governor of Sindh on 24 December 1971, while made Sindh’s Chief Minister in May 1972.

He was also the Federal Minister for Railways Communications and Shipping Corporation. After differences with the PPP, he became the first convener of the Sindhi Baloch Pushtoon Front (SBPF) in 1985. Late he formed his own party, the Sindh National Front. He was elected to a seat in the provincial assembly from Larkana in October 1993 general election.

Sardar Mumtaz Bhutto was the caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh in 1996. In 2011, Mumtaz Bhutto merged his party with the Nawaz League. After differences with Nawaz Sharif, he left the Nawaz League in 2016. Mumtaz Ali Bhutto in 2017, merged his SNF party with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed condolences with the deceased’s family. In a Tweet message, the Prime Minister prayed for the departed soul of Sardar Mumtaz Ali Bhutto.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Former Governor Sindh Former Sindh CM Mumtaz Bhutto Mumtaz Bhutto passes away

Former Sindh CM Mumtaz Bhutto passes away

Jewish visits, opposed by Palestinians, spark clashes

Hajj today

Three people shot outside stadium

Afghanistan recalls ambassador to Pakistan, senior diplomats over 'security threats'

Afghan Taliban ask Pakistan to hold talks with TTP?

Afghan ambassador's daughter: Kidnapping case to be resolved in 72 hours, says Sheikh Rashid

NA passes Special Technology Zones Authority Bill: Zone developers to get 10-year tax holiday

Rs2m or more cash transactions: FMU directs Reporting Entities to file CTRs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters