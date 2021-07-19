‘India has become facilitator of peace enemies’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that India has become a facilitator of enemies of peace in the entire region including Afghanistan.

In a tweet on Pak- Afghan ties, the governor said that Pakistan wants peaceful and strong relations with Afghanistan and will play its full role for peace in the region. “We want to make it clear to its enemies that Pakistan has the best Army in the world and is capable of thwarting all the intentions of the enemy,” he said.

Later talking to a delegation led by Qazi Anjum, chairman of Serving Schools Alliance Pakistan, President Mian Raza-ur-Rehman and General Secretary Javed Noor, the governor applauded the role and performance of Serving Schools Alliance and said that the government is offering scholarships to students through Ehsas and other programs. In addition to ensuring transparency and merit in all areas of education, including universities, the government is taking real practical steps to improve the quality of education, he said.

