Imran true ambassador of Kashmir cause: Qureshi

MIRPUR: “Kashmiris are an alive nation and they are determined to proceed ahead to secure their destination of freedom”, said Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi and top leaders of the Pakistan Tehreeek e Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a mammoth public meeting held in connection with the electioneering of the PTI for scheduled July 25 AJK general elections here on Sunday he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as a bold and courageous leader of Pakistan and the true ambassador of Kashmir cause raising the importance of early settlement of Kashmir issue the world over –under his everlasting bold spirit and determination that he would neither bow nor will put himself on sale in greater national interests of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood said that Indian media was extremely scared of Imran Khan. The foreign minister said that time has come to rise against the reign of state terrorism and violence let loose by the Indian occupational forces in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Shah Mahmood asked the people to make the PTI complete successful in the scheduled general elections to pave the way for the emergence of the PTI’s government in Azad Jammu Kashmir with a land slide victory.

Addressing the congregation, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that he has come here to ask for the vote only in the name of Imran Khan, who, he added, made the name of Kashmir alive the world over because of his unequivocal, bold and courageous stance on Kashmir.

Lambasting Nawaz Sharif, Sheikh Rashid said that NS skipped from the country to get the medicine – but did not get back. Rashid said that Kashmiris will never retrieve from Kashmir – since they would leave no stone unturned to bring the struggle to its logical end in all circumstances.

Sheikh Rashid said “since Imran Khan is emerging in Azad Jammu Kashmir on July 25 through the land slide victory of the PTI in the scheduled AJK polls, the PTI’s triumph in the elections will particularly be celebrated in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir”.

The PTI leader asked the people to vote for Imran Khan making the PTI complete success by putting on the party’s symbol of ‘bat’ in the polls.

Speaking on this occasion, former AJK Prime Minister and the PTI’s candidate from Mirpur city constituency Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry lauded Imran Khan’s high intellect and abilities raising the Kashmir issue at all relevant forums the world over including the UN general assembly, security council, OIC and the UN Human Rights Commission with emphasis for the early grant of internationally-acknowledged right to self determination to the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Sultan continued that when world exerted pressure on India to resume the issues through talks with Pakistan, Imran Khan categorically declared that talks could be held but only on Kashmir.

PTI AJK President further said that PM Imran Khan not only emerged as the ambassador of Kashmir -but also intend the socio-economic progress and prosperity of Azad Jammu Kashmir in line with the needs of the modern age. Sultan underlined that this great gesture of Khan could be assessed through the fact that he doubled the budget of Azad Jammu Kashmir in spite of the presence of the PML (N) in power in AJK.

Sultan said that delivery of the Health Cards by the PTI-led government to the people of AJK in nook and corner of the State was ample proof of the love and affection, PM Imran Khan have for the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Referring to the elections rally of the PML-N addressed by its leader Maryam Safdar Nawaz Sharif at the same venue Saturday night, the PTI AJK Chief Barrister Sultan said that the Mirpur population has totally declined her request by declaring that Mirpur electorates can not stands with, what he called, the dacoits and burglars.