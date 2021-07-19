‘Very heavy’ or ‘torrential’ rains expected

ISLAMABAD: Met Office has asked the authorities to stay ‘alert’ as ‘very heavy’ or ‘torrential’ rains are expected in different parts of the country from today (Monday), likely to continue till Wednesday, and may cause flash flooding in different areas of the country.

The torrential rains may generate flash flooding in nullahs of Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat, Kohistan, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat, Kashmir, Islamabad/ Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, from Monday to Wednesday that may cause urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Nowshera during the period, Met Office has said.

These torrential rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (from Monday to Wednesday) amidst the possibility of damaging effects due to wind-storm in upper parts of the country, Met Office weather advisory says.

“The water-level in rivers may rise significantly threatening nearby communities. Heavy downpour/torrential rains may disrupt transport and communication system therefore tourist/travellers are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period,” it says.

“All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain ‘alert’ during the forecast period,” it added.

The advisory says strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from Sunday (evening/night) and may persist till Wednesday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind-thundershower (with very heavy/torrential rain) is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Dir, Swat, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Waziristan, Kurrum, Bannu, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan and GB (Ghizer, Astore, Diamer, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza Nagar, Ghanche and Kharmang) from Sunday (evening/night) to Wednesday, according to Met Office.

Rain-wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is also expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sibi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Larkana, Sukkur, Jaccobabad, Tharparker, Sanghar, Umerkot and Mirpurkhas from Monday (evening) to Thursday, Met Office advisory reads.

Last week, heavy downpour in Abbottabad on the night falling between July 11-12 wreaked havoc in the garrison city.

Hundreds of residents in Abbottabad living in Bilal Town, Hassan Town and other areas located alongside Mansehra Road and Murree Road saw their homes inundated with flood waters. Reports indicate that floodwater recorded eight to 10 feet above ground level and entered houses, offices and hospitals causing widespread destruction.

The Cantonment Board Abbottabad administration is facing scathing criticism from across the political divide for failure to provide support to the public against widespread destruction caused by heavy downpour.

The CB Abbottabad officials have taken the stance that they were ‘busy’ in preparation of local government elections, and, could not, therefore, provide timely assistance in support of the people against heavy flooding.

However, the provincial government officials have rejected this explanation and indicated that they would take up the matter with Military Lands and Cantonments Department (ML&C) Department.

Speaking to Business Recorder, Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said, the officials of CB Abbottabad and district administration showed the “highest order of negligence” over recent flooding episode in Abbottabad.

“Cantonment Board Abbottabad is one of the most important CBs of the country. Needless to add Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) and many important strategic establishments are located in the territorial limits of CB Abbottabad. Showing the kind of negligence that it showed during recent rains is unpardonable,” he said. The LG elections are scheduled on September 12, this year, in 219 wards of 42 CBs across the country.

