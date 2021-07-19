ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,781
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
989,275
2,60724hr
5.34% positivity
Sindh
355,462
Punjab
350,259
Balochistan
29,080
Islamabad
84,563
KPK
140,560
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N’s ‘impressive’ drive forced PM to visit AJK: Maryam

NNI 19 Jul 2021

DHIRKOT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that party’s election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was so impressive that even the ‘selected’ prime minister had to travel all the way from Islamabad to participate in the election campaign.

Addressing a public gathering at Dhirkot, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, The PML-N Vice President said wherever in Kashmir she went, she heard slogans in support of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“I have been hearing for the last five years that Nawaz has been subtracted from the country’s politics,” she said, and dared those who were daydreaming to see him out of politics that they should come to Kashmir to see his popularity. “Your presence here makes me so sure that I can swear that revolution is finally there in the country,” she claimed.

“I felt happiness because Nawaz Sharif’s sacrifice was not wasted. I hear only voice of the former premier wherever I go into the AJK. They should visit the Azad Kashmir because the people of Kashmir rejected them,” she maintained.

Taunting the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) of finding ATMs even in Kashmir, she said, “The Almighty Allah and people, and not ATMs, were with Nawaz Sharif.”

Ridiculing the PTI public gathering in AJK on Saturday (July 17), she said it was just wastage of national exchequer’s money. “It was a flop show,” she commented.

The PML-N vice president said that a ‘selected’ had come to Azad Kashmir yesterday to address public gathering adding that he may have saved his face if he had not held a rally in Bagh. The rally was flopped even spending the millions of rupees,” she added.

PML-N vice president taunted PTI for losing consecutive by-elections across the country from Karachi to Khyber.

Maryam Nawaz claimed that the PML-N’s election campaign has become viral in Pakistan and the AJK made history by supporting them. “The PML-N will win the upcoming election of the Azad Jammu Legislative Assembly on July 25.”

“You must remember that you are not capable of winning more than two seats in the coming election likewise, previous election, said Maryam.

Nawaz Sharif PMLN election campaign Vice President Maryam Nawaz party’s election campaign in AJK

PML-N’s ‘impressive’ drive forced PM to visit AJK: Maryam

Joint sustenance markets to be set up at Iran border

UAE, Saudi reach compromise: OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost

PM for arrest of culprits within ‘48 hours’

Afghan rivals to meet again after inconclusive Doha talks

Centre not yet finalised revised CDMP

Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM says proud to sound global alarm

NEC to meet twice every year

‘Some gas’ diverted to meet peak demand of power sector: Azhar

Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

Private Israeli malware used to spy on journalists, activists: report

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.