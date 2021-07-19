PML-N’s ‘impressive’ drive forced PM to visit AJK: Maryam

DHIRKOT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that party’s election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was so impressive that even the ‘selected’ prime minister had to travel all the way from Islamabad to participate in the election campaign.

Addressing a public gathering at Dhirkot, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, The PML-N Vice President said wherever in Kashmir she went, she heard slogans in support of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“I have been hearing for the last five years that Nawaz has been subtracted from the country’s politics,” she said, and dared those who were daydreaming to see him out of politics that they should come to Kashmir to see his popularity. “Your presence here makes me so sure that I can swear that revolution is finally there in the country,” she claimed.

“I felt happiness because Nawaz Sharif’s sacrifice was not wasted. I hear only voice of the former premier wherever I go into the AJK. They should visit the Azad Kashmir because the people of Kashmir rejected them,” she maintained.

Taunting the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) of finding ATMs even in Kashmir, she said, “The Almighty Allah and people, and not ATMs, were with Nawaz Sharif.”

Ridiculing the PTI public gathering in AJK on Saturday (July 17), she said it was just wastage of national exchequer’s money. “It was a flop show,” she commented.

The PML-N vice president said that a ‘selected’ had come to Azad Kashmir yesterday to address public gathering adding that he may have saved his face if he had not held a rally in Bagh. The rally was flopped even spending the millions of rupees,” she added.

PML-N vice president taunted PTI for losing consecutive by-elections across the country from Karachi to Khyber.

Maryam Nawaz claimed that the PML-N’s election campaign has become viral in Pakistan and the AJK made history by supporting them. “The PML-N will win the upcoming election of the Azad Jammu Legislative Assembly on July 25.”

“You must remember that you are not capable of winning more than two seats in the coming election likewise, previous election, said Maryam.