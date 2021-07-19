PM condoles death of Mumtaz Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday expressed deep grief over the death of Mumtaz Ali Bhutto, former governor Sindh. The prime minister also expressed sympathies for the bereaved family. On his twitter handle, the prime minister posted, “Saddened to hear of the passing of Sardar Mumtaz Ali Bhutto. My condolences and prayers go to his family”.

Mumtaz Bhutto, 94, a cousin and close aide of former prime minister and founder of Pakistan Peoples Party, late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, breathed his last on Sunday at his residence in Karachi. Late Mumtaz Bhutto had served as governor Sindh during 1971 and then as provincial chief minister in 1972.