Pakistan

Approval of University: Minister congratulates people of Mirpurkhas

APP 19 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Food and Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal Sunday congratulated the people of Mirpurkhas Division on the approval of Ibn Sina University by the provincial cabinet and said that it was progress towards fulfillment of promise made with the people of Mirpurkhas.

In a statement issued here, the provincial minister said it was his dream to facilitate the people in obtaining higher education which would soon be realized.

He said that only educated youth were the best architects of the nation. The minister assured the people of Mirpurkhas that the time was not far when the youth would pursue higher studies from Ibn Sina University.

Hari Ram further said the government was busy day and night in serving the people. He said that an important milestone has been reached today with the special interest of the government.

Hari Ram Kishori Lal said that in the next phase, approval of Ibn Sina University would be sought from the Sindh Assembly. Hari Ram Kishori Lal also appreciated the role and hard work of late Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Memon for the establishment of the university.

