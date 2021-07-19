KP CM conducts raid on hospitals, excise check posts

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Sunday conducted raids on various hospitals, police stations and Excise Check posts in various localities of Mardan and Malakand. During visit to Excise Check Post at Shergarh, district Mardan, he found that all personnel instead of performing duties were taking rest in their rooms. The chief minister suspended all staff of the check post. He expressed anguish over poor cleanliness conditions in Mardan and issued warning to Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) for bringing improvement in the situation.

Similarly, the chief minister suspended the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital and warned other staffers on poor arrangements and cleanliness conditions. The chief minister has also sought explanation from both Deputy Commissioner (DC) Malakand and District Health Officer (DHO) in this connection.

Furthermore, he also suspended the Traffic Incharge and other staffers at Sakhakot over poor traffic management in the city. Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister slammed the staffers of the Excise Department over absence from duty and warned them against lethargy, saying they are paid for performing duties. The chief minister said that any government employee showing negligence in performing duties will face severe disciplinary action. He directed them to become habitual of serving the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021