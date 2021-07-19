ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,781
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
989,275
2,60724hr
5.34% positivity
Sindh
355,462
Punjab
350,259
Balochistan
29,080
Islamabad
84,563
KPK
140,560
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Petrol price hike

19 Jul 2021

EDITORIAL: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) recommended a per litre price rise of 11.50 rupees for petrol while the Prime Minister allowed only 5.40 per litre. The notified rise, significant as it is, is being justified by the government team with the exact same thrust as that employed by previous administrations notably that Ogra had recommended a much steeper raise that was rejected by the Prime Minister. This logic undermines the basis for Ogra recommendation which is premised on: (i) fluctuation in the international prices of oil necessitating a revision; however, ignored is the impact of the rupee erosion that has been ongoing since the start of the new fiscal year on 1 July 2021 – an erosion that is sourced to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) which has been tasked to intervene in the market only during disorderly market conditions as per the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF); however, independent economists have challenged the ongoing erosion on the grounds that at present the foreign exchange reserves are over 18 billion dollars with a historic high of over 29 billion dollars remittance inflows; and (ii) tax rate on these products cannot be manipulated by Ogra and therefore its recommendation takes into account the tax applicable at that time as given; in this context, it is relevant to note that the government has budgeted a high of 610 billion rupees from petroleum levy this year apart from the levy of sales tax. Manipulation of tax is also where the government’s capacity to adjust the Ogra recommended rate lies. It must also be borne in mind that tax on petroleum and products is an indirect tax whose incidence on the poor is much higher than on the rich.

Thus the onus for a recommended rise in the price of petroleum and products does not rest with Ogra but with the government which cannot only intervene in the foreign exchange market but also adjust the applicable taxes on petroleum and products which, in turn, would reduce the government’s projected revenue stream, necessitating a downward adjustment of expenditure and/or an upward revision of other taxes if the overarching objective is to contain the budget deficit which is a highly inflationary policy. In other words, raising the prices of petroleum and products is inflationary whose effects are immediate while a rise in the budget deficit is also inflationary though its effects are not that immediate.

The government is thus in a catch 22 situation: any raise in the prices of petroleum and products would have a cascading impact on all products through rising transport costs as well as utility costs while the budget deficit has been unsustainable for the past three years – well over 7 percent on average and is budgeted at a low of 6.3 percent this year, considered an extremely ambitious target.

An out of the box long-term solution for Pakistan would be to reform the tax structure and to begin by lowering lower the existing heavy reliance on petroleum and products as a revenue source, considered the lowest hanging fruit, which is not collected by the Federal Board of Revenue. The Khan administration is one month away from completing its third year in power and surely it is time to implement tax reforms with a view to ensuring that they are fair, equitable and non-anomalous.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

OGRA SBP PM Imran Khan Federal Board of Revenue Petrol price hike

Petrol price hike

Joint sustenance markets to be set up at Iran border

UAE, Saudi reach compromise: OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost

PM for arrest of culprits within ‘48 hours’

Afghan rivals to meet again after inconclusive Doha talks

Centre not yet finalised revised CDMP

Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM says proud to sound global alarm

NEC to meet twice every year

‘Some gas’ diverted to meet peak demand of power sector: Azhar

Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

Private Israeli malware used to spy on journalists, activists: report

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.