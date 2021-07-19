ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
Pakistan

PM shares memories of Bokhara’s visit

APP 19 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared a combo of pictures and comments on twitter about his recent visit to ancient city of Bokhara, in Uzbekistan.

“Ancient city Bokhara which I visited last Friday. It was the centre of learning for centuries. Changez Khan was so impressed by the height of the tower that he spared it when he sacked the city in 1220s. I also offered Fateha at the shrine of founder of the Naqashbandiya Silsila,” the prime minister posted on his twitter handle.

The prime minister had paid a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan from July 15-16 to represent Pakistan at the Central and South Asia Conference held in Tashkent, where he also held sideline meetings with the Uzbek leadership and other dignitaries.

The prime minister concluded his stay in Uzbekistan by visiting the mausoleums of great Islamic personalities in the historic cities of Samarkand and Bukhara. During his visit, the prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Technology Atif Khan.

PM Imran Khan Uzbekistan PM shares memories Imran Bokhara's visit

PM shares memories of Bokhara’s visit

