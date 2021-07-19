ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,781
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
989,275
2,60724hr
5.34% positivity
Sindh
355,462
Punjab
350,259
Balochistan
29,080
Islamabad
84,563
KPK
140,560
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Thailand weighs new transaction tax on securities trades

Reuters 19 Jul 2021

BANGKOK: Thailand is considering introducing a tax on share sales by individual investors on its stock exchange to generate additional revenue, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The government is studying the possibility of ending a tax waiver, which has been in place since 1991, on securities sales on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, two sources said.

The tax of 0.11% on equities sales would apply to investors with a volume of more than one million baht ($31,140) per month, a source said.

“The government wants to find ways to generate more revenue, but this plan could spook investors,” the source said.

The idea is similar to a Tobin tax that is applied on financial transactions akin to those in India and Taiwan.

The Thai bourse did not respond to a request for comment.

“It’s part of the government’s tax reform agenda,” another source familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding the proposal was only in the preliminary stages.

They are just studying the impact and weighing benefits and costs, the source said.

“When you look at tax reform, you have to look at everything in the country.”

The Thai plan was to collect tax from the wealthy and was only at a conceptual stage with no time frame, a third source said.

Thailand currently collects a capital gains tax from local and foreign institutions, but individual traders are exempt. The main stock index is up 9% this year. The government has studied the possibility of a capital gains tax on individual investors in the past.

Thailand new transaction tax securities trades Stock Exchange of Thailand

Thailand weighs new transaction tax on securities trades

Joint sustenance markets to be set up at Iran border

UAE, Saudi reach compromise: OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost

PM for arrest of culprits within ‘48 hours’

Afghan rivals to meet again after inconclusive Doha talks

Centre not yet finalised revised CDMP

Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM says proud to sound global alarm

NEC to meet twice every year

‘Some gas’ diverted to meet peak demand of power sector: Azhar

Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

Private Israeli malware used to spy on journalists, activists: report

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.