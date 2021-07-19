ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,781
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
989,275
2,60724hr
5.34% positivity
Sindh
355,462
Punjab
350,259
Balochistan
29,080
Islamabad
84,563
KPK
140,560
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Wimbledon finalist Berrettini, Molinari out of Olympics with injury

AFP 19 Jul 2021

MILAN: Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini said Sunday he was “devastated” at being forced to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics with injury as Italy’s 2018 Open Championship golf winner Francesco Molinari also withdrew with a back problem.

World number eight Berrettini picked up the muscle problem in London where he became the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon singles final, losing in four sets to Novak Djokovic.

“Representing Italy is an immense honour and I am devastated by the idea of not being able to play the Olympics,” Berrettini said on Instagram.

“Yesterday I underwent an MRI to check the injury to my left leg that I got during Wimbledon and the outcome was obviously not positive.

“I will not be able to compete for a few weeks and will have to rest. I wish all the Italian athletes a big good luck, I will support you from afar but with all my heart.”

The 25-year-old was spearheading an Italian tennis team of Fabio Fognini, Lorenzo Sonego, Lorenzo Musetti, Sara Errani, Jasmine Paolini and Camila Giorgi. Molinari, 38, also spoke of his disappointment at missing out on the Games, having skipped the 2016 Rio Games because of the Zika virus.

“I’m trying to find the right words, but I can’t find them,” Molinari said on Twitter.

“I have a back problem that has hampered me for most of the season and which now unfortunately prevents me from representing my country in the most important sporting event in the world.

“I will cheer on Italian athletes hoping to be able to participate in the Olympics in the future.”

Molinari’s place is set to be taken by Renato Paratore, the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) confirmed, adding that the Italian Tennis Federation does not allow substitutions of players. Team Italia in Tokyo would now comprise 384 athletes — 197 men and 187 women.

Olympics Wimbledon Berrettini Molinari

Wimbledon finalist Berrettini, Molinari out of Olympics with injury

Joint sustenance markets to be set up at Iran border

UAE, Saudi reach compromise: OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost

PM for arrest of culprits within ‘48 hours’

Afghan rivals to meet again after inconclusive Doha talks

Centre not yet finalised revised CDMP

Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM says proud to sound global alarm

NEC to meet twice every year

‘Some gas’ diverted to meet peak demand of power sector: Azhar

Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

Private Israeli malware used to spy on journalists, activists: report

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.