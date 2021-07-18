ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,781
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
989,275
2,60724hr
5.34% positivity
Sindh
355,462
Punjab
350,259
Balochistan
29,080
Islamabad
84,563
KPK
140,560
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Zidansek wins Lausanne WTA title

  • Burel, 20, a former world number one in the junior rankings who is coached by French former tennis star Thierry Champion, was playing in her first final on the WTA tour.
AFP Updated 18 Jul 2021

LAUSANNE: Top seed Tamara Zidansek came from behind to beat France's Clara Burel 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 to claim the Lausanne WTA title on Sunday.

French Open semi-finalist Zidansek, the world number 50, overcame a sluggish start and breezy conditions to beat the 125-ranked Burel on the central clay court at the Stade-Lausanne tennis club.

Burel, 20, a former world number one in the junior rankings who is coached by French former tennis star Thierry Champion, was playing in her first final on the WTA tour.

Zidansek faces French first-timer in Lausanne tennis final

It was a third tour title for Slovenia's Zidansek. The 23-year-old won the Bol tournament in Croatia in 2018 and 2019.

Despite her defeat, Burel's performance will see her enter the top 100 for the first time.

The 32-player Lausanne tournament was not held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

French Open WTA Tamara Zidansek Clara Burel Lausanne WTA title

Zidansek wins Lausanne WTA title

Afghan ambassador's daugher: Kidnapping case to be resolved in 72 hours, says Sheikh Rashid

NA passes Special Technology Zones Authority Bill: Zone developers to get 10-year tax holiday

Rs2m or more cash transactions: FMU directs Reporting Entities to file CTRs

Financial constraints: Ban on new cars, posts part of austerity measures: MoF

Broadening tax base: Two committees set up for working out plan

Taliban leader 'favours political settlement' to Afghan conflict: statement

PM in AJK to brighten PTI's electoral prospects

OPEC+ plans new output policy meeting today

PSDP 2021-22: Rs133.66bn released against budgeted Rs900bn

Border crossing reopens after Taliban seizure

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters