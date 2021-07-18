PML-N has 'already won' AJK elections: Maryam Nawaz

MIRPUR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday she saluted the enthusiasm of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for turning up at her jalsa on Saturday in such large numbers.

Addressing a public gathering at Islam Garh in AJK, she said that the world had witnessed during the last couple of weeks that the people of Kashmir had given their verdict in favour of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, several days ahead of elections scheduled to be held on July 25.

She claimed that PML-N was the only party whose presence was very much visible in AJK. "It has left all other parties way behind," she said, and added, "PML-N has already won the elections."

Maryam warned the establishment and the government of a backlash if according to her they tried to rig the AJK elections. "Kashmiris will not leave you if that happens," she warned, and said, "Don't you even think of stealing elections from us."

"PML-N accepted the election results in 2018 with a heavy heart, but not now," she stated categorically, and added, "Now we are a different PML-N. We are that PML-N which you had witnessed in Daska by-election."

PML-N vice president said she had heard that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Kashmir today. "The reason why he is beginning her Kashmir tour from Bagh is that he has found an ATM there," Maryam taunted.

She said that her party had won the Daska by-elections despite rigging. "Imran Khan is initiating his election campaign from his ATM's constituency, adding that he is starting his election campaign from the Bagh area because he found an ATM there, she said.

The former first daughter said Imran Khan is inaugurating the projects started by her father Nawaz Sharif and urged everyone to admit that Nawaz Sharif is a teacher, adding that the former prime minister wanted to build a motorway in Kashmir.

He asked the people of Kashmir not to welcome PM Imran with rotten eggs but with placards inscribed with slogans of 'Ata chaur, cheeni chaur, Kashmir farosh' and last but not the least "election chaur." She maintained that the PTI's minister cannot enter Kashmir and urged the voters not only to vote on July 25 but also safeguard their vote.

She said that shameful scenes had been witnessed during the last few days in AJK as foul language was used by PTI ministers in their speeches.

"China wanted to start many projects with its money in Kashmir during PML-N supremo's tenure," she said and added China-Pakistan Economic Project (CPEC) was progressing during Sharif's tenure.