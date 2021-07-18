ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,760
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
986,668
2,78324hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
354,103
Punjab
349,890
Balochistan
28,884
Islamabad
84,399
KPK
140,293
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financial embezzlement in LESCO unearthed

Recorder Report 18 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Financial embezzlement worth Rs22 billion has been unearthed in Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), said sources. They said an audit report of the company has suggested that this embezzlement has taken place in various departments of the company. As per report, an embezzlement of Rs18 billion has been found in procurement of material, followed by Rs 900 million in the management of bank accounts and another Rs300 billion in the management of grids.

According to the sources, faulty single and three phase electricity meters have been procured by the company, producing wrong readings after their installations. They said faults occurred soon after the passing through of current from the main line. Company sources said investigation has been ordered to fix responsibility.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

electricity Lesco electricity meters Financial embezzlement

Financial embezzlement in LESCO unearthed

PSDP 2021-22: Rs133.66bn released against budgeted Rs900bn

Border crossing reopens after Taliban seizure

Army 'keeping a close eye' on Afghan situation: DG ISPR

Afghan envoy's daughter was assaulted: FO

Members of Parliament: Rules altered to prevent 'misuse' of production orders

PML-N has 'already won' AJK elections: Maryam Nawaz

Tech revolutions: 'A brilliant future lies ahead': Alvi

Pilgrims arrive in Makkah for second pandemic Hajj

NAB Rawalpindi letter disregarded by ACE Sindh?

Allegations of serious offences: IHC says there’s no compulsion to keep people in jail

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.