Imran Ahmad elected MAP president

KARACHI: Marketing Association of Pakistan (MAP), the country's leading representative body of professionals involved in the marketing sector has been in existence since 1967 and has hundreds of members all over the country including a chapter in Lahore.

Election of office bearers was recently held in Karachi. Syed Imran Ahmad a veteran professional in the field of international media marketing has been elected as the President of MAP. He is the Chief Executive of Pace Media Limited in Karachi. He is also the founder of Mera Karachi Group and President of Bright Educational Society. He will be ably assisted by Vice President, Azfar Ahsan of Nutshell Communications, Honorary Secretary, Amer Pasha of Aladin Informatics and Honorary Treasurer, Mohammad Ali Habib of Habib Bank Limited.

Marketing Association of Pakistan plans to hold a series of industry specific seminars in the days ahead. MAP is also affiliated with the Asia-Pacific Marketing Federation APMF and also conducts examinations for the Certified Professional Marketer CPM programme on behalf of the Asia-Pacific body. Membership of the organization is open for all marketing professionals and institutions in Pakistan.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021