ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,760
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
986,668
2,78324hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
354,103
Punjab
349,890
Balochistan
28,884
Islamabad
84,399
KPK
140,293
Pakistan

Water level in Hub Dam rises to 332ft after rainfall in Karachi

NNI 18 Jul 2021

HUB: The ongoing spell of rains in Karachi and adjoining areas has increased the water level in Hub Dam to 332feet, citing an official. The spillway of the reservoir will be opened after the water level in the reservoir reaches to 339feet, official Jabbar Zehri said.

The Hub Dam, which supplies drinking water to Karachi and meets the water needs of several areas in Balochistan, was also filled to its maximum capacity after torrential rains in last year. The increasing water level in the dam will improve the water supply in Karachi's District West, which receives water supply from Hub reservoir. Karachi gets 100-million gallon water daily from the Dam.

The catchment area of Hub River is spread over hundreds of kilometres in Balochistan and Sindh. The Hub Dam, located 56km from Karachi with a total capacity of 339feet, is extended to 24,300 acres with a gross storage capacity of 8,57,000 acre-feet water.

Water Supply Dam Jabbar Zehri Hub Dam

