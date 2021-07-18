Water level in Hub Dam rises to 332ft after rainfall in Karachi

HUB: The ongoing spell of rains in Karachi and adjoining areas has increased the water level in Hub Dam to 332feet, citing an official. The spillway of the reservoir will be opened after the water level in the reservoir reaches to 339feet, official Jabbar Zehri said.

The Hub Dam, which supplies drinking water to Karachi and meets the water needs of several areas in Balochistan, was also filled to its maximum capacity after torrential rains in last year. The increasing water level in the dam will improve the water supply in Karachi's District West, which receives water supply from Hub reservoir. Karachi gets 100-million gallon water daily from the Dam.

The catchment area of Hub River is spread over hundreds of kilometres in Balochistan and Sindh. The Hub Dam, located 56km from Karachi with a total capacity of 339feet, is extended to 24,300 acres with a gross storage capacity of 8,57,000 acre-feet water.