Aseefa Bhutto joins campaign for Kashmir elections

MUZAFFARABAD/KOHALA/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party central leader and the daughter of Shaheed Banazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari said that the PPP leadership is ready for supreme sacrifice for the rights of Kashmiri people and democracy in Kashmir, said a press release.

Aseefa was received by a mammoth gathering on her way to Patikka to address an election gathering of the PPP, at the Kohala Bridge which links Kashmir with Pakistan. Rose petals were showered on her convoy. People danced on drumbeat, Jeay Bhutto slogans and party songs. The people on the area were very sentimental to see the daughter of their beloved leader, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto among them, the press release said.

In her brief address at Kohala, Aseefa said that Kashmir is like a paradise and is benazir (unmatched). Our relation with Kashmir goes back three generations. We have got love for Kashmir in our inheritance. The PPP has always worked for the prosperity of Kashmir. The PPP was with Kashmir in the past; it is still with Kashmir today and will stand for Kashmir in the future.

She asked workers of the PPP to go door to door and tell the people that we have sacrificed our lives for the rights of the people and we are ready to offer this supreme sacrifice for the democratic rights of Kashmir. On 25 July every man, woman and elderly should come out and vote for the PPP candidates. Arrow is your symbol, arrow is prosperity's symbol, arrow is Kashmir's symbol and arrow is Benazir's symbol. She led slogans in the favour of the party, people, Bhuttos, and Kashmir.

Aseefa was given a warm and zealous reception when she reached Ambore Camp on her way to Patikka. A large number of party workers chanted PPP slogans.

Aseefa raised the slogan "Wazir-e-Azam, Bilawal".

Aseefa, while addressing a huge public gathering at Patikka, said that she is very happy to come to Kashmir because the people showered love to her which she can never forget. Faryal Talpur also accompanied Aseefa to the public gathering. She said that Kashmir is close to her heart as the PPP was founded by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on Kashmir issue and her mother was the voice for Kashmir all over the world.

She said that PPP always worked for Kashmir and her father former President Asif Ali Zardari developed Kashmir. Now Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will become the voice of Kashmir and will defend your rights.

Aseefa said that some people are making tall claims after coming here but when Modi attacked Kashmir, these people were nowhere to be seen. He could only say that "what can he do".

It was Shaheed Benazir Bhutto who had said that where Kashmiris will shed their sweat, she will shed her blood. Chairman Bilawal said that if you want peace then there will be peace and if you want war then there will be a war. She said that we established hospitals in Sindh for heart, kidney, cancer and liver where the treatment is provided free of cost.

Sindh government is providing interest-free loans to women. The PPP established three medical colleges in Mirpur, Poonch, and Muzaffarabad. The PPP established six universities in Azad Kashmir. We built infrastructure in Kashmir. We have an election manifesto for Kashmir, which is people-friendly, poor-friendly. We have education, health, clean drinking water projects in this manifesto. The PPP has worked for Kashmir in the past; it is doing the same today, and will do the same in the future as well.

Aseefa said that all the promises made by Bilawal will be fulfilled. She asked the workers to go door to door with the message of the party and with the message of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. She said that the Kashmiris supported her grandfather Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, her mother Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and her father former President Asif Ali Zardari.

Now you will support Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and will not only chase out the man who falsely claims to bring change and Modi as well. She asked people to come out on 25 July and vote for arrow, which is the symbol of every Kashmiri.-PR

