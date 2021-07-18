ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,760
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
986,668
2,78324hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
354,103
Punjab
349,890
Balochistan
28,884
Islamabad
84,399
KPK
140,293
Nepra urged to change tariff determination process

Recorder Report 18 Jul 2021

LAHORE: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) should change tariff determination process from price-cap regulation to service quality and incentive based regulation, said a report submitted to the Authority by the relevant quarters.

Sources have further revealed that the government is also considering another proposal of increasing the number of distribution companies in such a way that each distributor is responsible for delivering service to one district. It would help the distribution companies in meeting the everyday rising demands of consumers in terms of service quality, they added.

According to the proposal, copy available with Business Recorder, a change of tariff determination process would improve the performance and efficiency of distribution companies if quality of service and incentive based regulations is made part of the tariff determination criterion.

It has further pointed out that service quality parameters should be part of tariff determination process to bring competition among distribution companies. It would also help distribution companies to achieve economies of scale and economies of scope by maintaining strong interaction with customers and knowing their demands.

At present, the NEPRA determines tariff for generation, transmission and distribution companies. Multiyear performance is considered to be the prime factor for tariff determination of distribution companies while tariff for generation and transmission companies is based on cost-push factor. As a result, the distribution companies are least bothered about the quality of service as far as tariff determination is concerned and instead, they are allowed to set tariff below the cost of providing these services to end-users.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

nepra tariff National Electric Power Regulatory Authority determination process

Nepra urged to change tariff determination process

