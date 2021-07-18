Murtaza Wahab made KMC's administrator

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Saturday has appointment Advisor to the Chief Minister on Law and Environment Murtaza Wahab as the new administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah chaired the meeting of provincial cabinet which gave the approval. Murtaza Wahab, who is also the Sindh government's spokesperson, has been entrusted with an uphill task to revamp the port city's ill-maintained civic infrastructure.

However, two major political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), have strongly opposed the Murtaza Wahab's appointment as the Karachi administrator.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that a meeting had earlier been held at the Sindh Governor House in the presence of the prime minister and military leadership, in which it was decided that the administrator would be an apolitical person and his appointment would be made after consultations with all stakeholders.

Covener MQM-P Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui categorically rejecting the Sindh government's decision about appointment of Murtaza Wahab on the post has said that his party was not consulted over the matter.

He maintained that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) will not accept Murtaza Wahab as Karachi Administrator. The MQM-P leader also hinted at taking out mass rally against the Sindh government.