Senate chief calls for better coordination between provinces, federation

LAHORE: Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has stressed the need for improving coordination between the federation and provinces to ensure development in the country. He said this during a meeting with Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Saturday.

The chairman of Senate, who was leading a delegation, discussed political situation and steps for increasing inter-provincial harmony. Views were also exchanged on important issues of national importance, sources said.

During the meeting, Usman Buzdar said that all parts of the country were linked to each other, and development of Balochistan was, in fact, progress of Punjab. Pakistan can only move forward if all provinces, including Punjab, made progress, he added.

The Senate chairman said that Punjab CM Buzdar took steps for promotion of inter-provincial harmony and also praised his steps for Balochistan. He also thanked the Punjab government for extending full cooperation to the development projects of Balochistan.

Sardar Usman Buzdar also briefed Sadiq Sanjrani and the delegation members on the development projects in Punjab. Meanwhile, Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, along with Senators Abdul Qadir, Dilawar Khan and Sarfraz Bugti as well as Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, visited the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh, and offered Fateha. They laid a floral wreath at the Mazar and prayed for the country's development, prosperity and stability. They also offered special prayers for early independence of the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021